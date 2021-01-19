 Skip to main content
Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were sharply higher on Choice and moderately higher on Select on light to moderate demand and light offerings, USDA said.

  • Choice rose 2.45 to $217.49/cwt.
  • Select went up 60 cents to $206.44.

No negotiated cash sales in Nebraska by the USDA. In Iowa/Minnesota, 1,971 head were sold live at $105, and 38 head were sold dressed at $172.00.

Lack of consistent support in boxed beef and cash cattle kept upside limited, reported Total Farm Marketing.

Mike Zuzulo of Global Commodity Analytics & Consulting sees an increasingly close relationship between cattle and equities, as both have been trying to shrug‐oﬀ negative COVID news and look more to the future.

CropWatch Weekly Update

