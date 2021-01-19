Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were sharply higher on Choice and moderately higher on Select on light to moderate demand and light offerings, USDA said.
- Choice rose 2.45 to $217.49/cwt.
- Select went up 60 cents to $206.44.
No negotiated cash sales in Nebraska by the USDA. In Iowa/Minnesota, 1,971 head were sold live at $105, and 38 head were sold dressed at $172.00.
Lack of consistent support in boxed beef and cash cattle kept upside limited, reported Total Farm Marketing.
Mike Zuzulo of Global Commodity Analytics & Consulting sees an increasingly close relationship between cattle and equities, as both have been trying to shrug‐oﬀ negative COVID news and look more to the future.