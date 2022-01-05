 Skip to main content
Cattle

Traders are nervous that the near-term demand situation could pressure the market, according to The Hightower Report.

Cattle futures are called steady to lower on follow-through from yesterday’s strong selling pressure that saw charts break down technically with triple-digit losses, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. A strong surge in grain prices acted as the trigger for the selling spree led by feeders. The cattle market is still trending higher, but the weak price action may be signaling a pull back to test lower support levels as money flow has been moving out of the market.

Outside markets

Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps were down 0.05% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.64%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.56%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 0.75% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.18%. European stock markets edged higher on Wednesday, as investors digested a large batch of economic data and awaited key US Fed minutes, which could offer clues on the central bank’s rate hike outlook for 2022. At its latest meeting, the Federal Reserve said it would unwind its pandemic-era bond purchases by March, supporting market bets of three rate hikes by the end of the year. On the pandemic front, UK’s Boris Johnson said the country could withstand the current virus wave without tightening restrictions further. In corporate updates, German carmaker BMW announced record sales of over 2.2 million units from its BMW branch last year, despite the effects of the global semiconductor chip shortage. The Shanghai Composite fell 1.02% to close at 3,595 while the tech-heavy Shenzhen Component dropped 1.8% to 14,526 on Wednesday, extending the previous day’s losses as investors rotated out of richly valued growth stocks amid interest rate and regulatory risks. The country’s top market regulator announced fines against Chinese tech giants on Wednesday for failing to properly report about a dozen deals. Uncertainties around the outlook for further policy easing also weighed on sentiment, as the latest Chinese manufacturing data surprised markets on the upside.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.20%, EUR/USD was up 0.27% and USD/JPY was down 0.33%.

Energy: February WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 0.44%, and February gasoline is unchanged.

CropWatch Weekly Update

