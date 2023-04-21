April fat cattle futures ended the Thursday session with a triple-digit pullback of $1.32, while the rest of the complex closed higher. Feeder cattle were helped by weakness in the grains, Alan Brugler of Barchart said.
June cattle closed moderately higher on the session after first trading down to the lowest level since April 6. It is impressive that the market managed to hold initial shallow support, The Hightower Report said.
Outside markets
Stocks: June 22 E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.20%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.16%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.08%, Germany’s DAX Index is up 0.01% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.17%. Stock markets in Europe are near flat line and up slightly as investors continue looking to this earnings season for signs about the global economy's health while contemplating the future path of interest rate rises, TradingEconomics.com said. In Asia, markets are down as stocks plunged in China with heightened global economic uncertainties and the prospect of further interest rate rises in the West, TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 1.95% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.33%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.05%, EUR/USD was down 0.08% and USD/JPY was down 0.31%.
Energy: June WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 36 cents (0.47%), and June gasoline is up 0.86%.