Cattle

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and up on Select, the USDA said.

  • Choice down $2.43 to $277.58.
  • Select up 26 cents to $262.02.

In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 210 head sold dressed at $210.

Prices are up but futures are showing an overbought technical condition as the market has not taken out the previous session lows since Nov. 10, according to The Hightower Report.

The cattle market did not seem to care about the news of the COVID variant, and packers were aggressive last week, according to Total Farm Marketing.

