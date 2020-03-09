Lower calls for cattle are expected this morning after the weekend’s turmoil, Total Farm Marking said. “We think the market may continue weaker, but live cattle futures could be considered a bargain,” they said.
“Sellers could be active early today,” The Hightower Report said. They noted that cattle weights are already high and packer margins could fall if beef prices collapse. “If the weight data continues to come in above historical norms, the increase in production could be even higher than anticipated.”
Outside markets
Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 4.89% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 7.76%, France’s CAC 40 was down 8.01%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 7.80% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 7.69%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 3.01% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 5.07%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 1.02%, EUR/USD was up 1.43% and USD/JPY was down 2.91%.
Energy: April WTI crude oil prices this morning are down $9.52 (23.06%), and April gasoline is down 17.12%.