Choice boxed beef fell more than $20 last week based on last Friday’s USDA report, Allendale said, while cash trade dropped $7-9 throughout last week. “This would imply April futures, with a normal basis applied, cash will settle around $90 this month,” they said.
“Demand concerns and lack of cash bids weighed on cattle futures last week and a strong drop in retail prices brought carry over weakness into the cash market,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Prices broke to contract lows and remain vulnerable to additional selling pressure and chart are technically weak.”
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 3.70 this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 4.24%, France’s CAC 40 was up 3.70%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 4.63% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 2.31%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 0.60% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 4.24%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.15%, EUR/USD was down 0.04% and USD/JPY was up 0.45%.
Energy: May WTI crude oil prices this morning are down $1.26 (4.45%), and May gasoline is up 1.26%.