Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was up 81 cents to $205.47/cwt.
- Select was 74 cents higher to $192.75.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 1,327 head sold live for $102-103, and 767 head sold dressed for $162-163. In Iowa-Minnesota, there were 1,005 head sold live for $102-105, and 886 head sold dressed for $163-164.
Most traders think cash cattle will move higher in the near term. “August cattle have traded up to 103.70, the highest since July 17 as traders expect cash cattle to continue to push higher over the near term,” the Hightower Report said. “Boxed beef cut- out values at midsession came in at $204.99, up 33 cents on the day.”
Slower slaughter pace was on traders’ minds this week as they weighed the effect on production against the increase in weights. “Slow slaughter pace so far this week is keeping beef production in check but adding to weights,” Stewart-Peterson said. "Cash prices are trending higher and beef values are at their highest levels in a month."