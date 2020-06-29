The Fourth of July falls on Saturday this year, making it unclear how slaughter volumes will be impacted, according to The Cattle Report. An informal review of beef retail prices across the country shows broad pricing improvements on beef cuts making beef a popular choice for the weekend. Retailers are willing to extend inventories at the more attractive box pricing. Especially attractive is the 50% grind that has fallen dramatically during the past few weeks.
Allendale reported that last week’s cattle processing totaled 680,000 head (668,000 estimated) but was over the previous week’s 656,000. Last week’s run (at +1.4% year/year) was the first weekly run over last year’s kill in 12 weeks. Cattle are not yet into the backlog though as the natural supply is roughly 3% over last year.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps were up 0.61% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.75%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.59%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 0.80% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.69%. European stocks swung between gains and losses on Monday, amid mounting fears over a second wave of coronavirus infections and the need for further lockdowns as cases continue to rise in some parts of the world including the U,S,, Australia and Brazil and the number of confirmed cases surpassed 10 million globally. The Shanghai Composite moved 18.03 points or 0.61% lower to 2961.52 on Monday. Investors remained cautious throughout Asian trade following near record number of coronavirus infections reported over the weekend.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.26%, EUR/USD was up 0.54% and USD/JPY was up 0.03%.
Energy: June WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 48 cents (1.25%), and June gasoline is up 1.05%.