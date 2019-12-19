Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were weak on light to moderate demand and offerings, USDA said.
- Choice fell 58 cents to $208.99/cwt.
- Select went down 58 cents to $200.99.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 7,653 head sold dressed at $192-193, with 2,592 sold live at $120-121. In Iowa/Minnesota, 3,530 head were sold live at $119-122, and 5,306 head were sold dressed at $189-192.
There hasn’t been much follow-through on the cattle market this week, and the market is now squaring up positions ahead of tomorrow’s Cattle-on-Feed report, Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures said. A bearish report could move the market to the low end of the recent range, he said, around $122.50.
Estimates for tomorrow’s Cattle on Feed report are coming in at a range of a 1.3-2.8% increase in total on feed, according to Ami L. Heesch of CHS Hedging. She also noted that marketings are seeing estimates of a 1.4-3.4% decrease and placements could range from a 1.3% decrease to a 7.1% increase.