Cattle

Cattle

  • Updated

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

  • Choice was up $1.38 to $292.98.
  • Select was up $1.75 to $282.18.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, USDA reported 1,508 head sold dressed at $218 and 280 sold live at $137. In Iowa/Minnesota, USDA reported 3,321 head sold live at $137.59 to $139.87 and 238 sold dressed at $218.

Cattle were lower amid talk that the market was a bit overbought after the recent rally, according to The Hightower Report.

Consumers are stocking up on beef and strong boxed beef numbers should keep packers aggressive, according to Total Farm Marketing.

