Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, USDA said.
- Choice rose $2.29 to $210.92/cwt.
- Select went up $2.99 to $197.26.
There were no reported cash sales in the Nebraska or Iowa/Minnesota markets, USDA said.
Markets stabilized after lower trade in the cattle market today, Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures said. Coming off the lows “is encouraging” he said after a neutral cattle on feed report. “Coming off the lows and testing the top end of the recent range” is positive, he said.
The buying has pushed the cattle market to levels not seen since November 12, The Hightower Report said. “Short traders are moving to the sidelines over fears of hoarding,” in the midst of the pandemic.
