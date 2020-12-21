 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cattle

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, USDA said.

  • Choice rose $2.29 to $210.92/cwt.
  • Select went up $2.99 to $197.26.

There were no reported cash sales in the Nebraska or Iowa/Minnesota markets, USDA said.

Markets stabilized after lower trade in the cattle market today, Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures said. Coming off the lows “is encouraging” he said after a neutral cattle on feed report. “Coming off the lows and testing the top end of the recent range” is positive, he said.

The buying has pushed the cattle market to levels not seen since November 12, The Hightower Report said. “Short traders are moving to the sidelines over fears of hoarding,” in the midst of the pandemic.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Packers purchased what cattle they could at $110 but that turned out to be none in Texas and Kansas and only a few in the north, according to …

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

The Hightower Report said the technical action is positive in the cattle markets “in spite of the sharp drop in beef prices to the lowest leve…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

The short-term action is bearish, “but the demand psychology has improved due to vaccines,” The Hightower Report said. “Demand is unlikely to …

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were steady on Choice and higher on Select on light to moderate demand and light offerings, USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Wholesale beef continued to plummet this week and cash traded down to $105, Allendale said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Live cattle futures have seen open interest 25% under last year indicating we could see a supportive longer term market cycle, Allendale said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were steady on Choice and higher on Select on light to moderate demand and light offerings, USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

February cattle closed lower for the fourth session in a row as traders see the collapse in the beef market as evidence at there will not be c…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News