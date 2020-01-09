Despite no reported sales in the Fed Cattle Exchange yesterday, there was “light trade” at $124 yesterday, Allendale said. “Bids of $123 from packers today clearly point to a steady trade this week at $124.”
If the market can move outside of its range from Monday, it will set the next short-term direction, The Hightower Report said. “Packer margins are tightening, which could ease packer demand for live inventory,” they said, adding that supply flow should be good, which limits upside.
Outside markets
Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.35% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.58%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.49%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 1.38% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.61%. Markets in Europe were higher after U.S. President Trump’s address which acknowledged there were no American casualties in the Iranian strikes, which brought hopes of both countries standing down. In Asian markets, stocks are higher on the same fears easing. Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 0.91% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 2.31%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.13%, EUR/USD was up 0.05% and USD/JPY was up 0.33%.
Energy: February WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 10 cents (0.19%), and February gasoline is up 0.09%.