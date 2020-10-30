Futures moved sharply higher as packers failed to buy sufficient inventory at $106 in the south and $103 in the north, according to The Cattle Report. Boxed beef prices jumped partly aided by storm related plant problems. The December contract has quickly moved from discount to current cash cattle to premium to the cash.
While the market experienced an impressive run higher yesterday, more follow-through to the upside is likely to run into significant resistance, according to The Hightower Report. Increase virus cases are likely to lead to slower demand, and the industry is now better equipped to handle the spreading of the virus without major disruptions to production.
Outside markets
Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps were down 0.90% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.14%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.12%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.71% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.53. European stocks markets headed for their worst month since March, amid concerns about Europe's recovery as several countries in the region were forced to impose new lockdowns to curb the spread of the pandemic. At the same time, weak economic data showing sharper-than-expected declines in France's household consumption and Germany's retail sales during September added to worries. The Shanghai Composite lost 48.2 points or 1.47%, closing at 4 week low of 3224.53 on Friday, and down 1.47% lower for the month. Investors retreated on concerns that the latest round of earnings from technology giants will disappoint after Apple missed its sales estimates last quarter. Meantime, sentiment remained cautious ahead of the US presidential election, while surging novel coronavirus infection rates across the globe raised concerns about the pace of economic recovery.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.12%, EUR/USD was unchanged and USD/JPY was down 0.16%.
Energy: December WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 0.22%, and December gasoline is down 0.29%.