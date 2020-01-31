Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were weak to lower on light demand and light offerings, the USDA said.
- Choice was down 35 cents to $213/cwt.
- Select fell 82 cents to $210.66.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 588 head sold live for $121-122 and 7,380 head sold dressed for $194-195. In Iowa-Minnesota, there were 284 head sold live and 4,074 head sold dressed for $193.
Cattle markets were lower Friday amid concerns about beef supply and demand. “Fears of sluggish beef demand from consumers along with ideas that beef production will increase into the spring has helped to hold the market in a long liquidation selling mode,” the Hightower Report said.
“The Cattle Inventory report came in relatively uneventful with total cattle and calves even with last year, but individual headcount is down approximately 400 mln,” Stewart-Peterson said. “This is the first time in six years that the cattle/calf crop number has been reduced. Beef cows were down 1% from last year, and the 2019 calf crop was down 1% from last year as well.”