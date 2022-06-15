Live cattle futures finished higher on Tuesday as the prospect of a firmer cash tone helped support the market overall, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing.
Fats are lower for the week so far going into the midweek session, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing. Futures gapped lower from Friday’s $136 lows, opening the new week in at $135.50 for June and 15 for August. Yesterday, USDA confirmed the limited $149 trade, and reduced their estimated slaughter pace for the week.
Outside markets
Stocks: July E-mini S&Ps were up 0.76% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 1.38%, France’s CAC 40 was up 1.16%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 1.40% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 1.29%. European equity markets rose on Wednesday, pausing a 6-day losing streak after the European Central Bank announced it will have an unscheduled meeting today to discuss current market conditions and especially the bond sell-off. Worries mount that rising borrowing costs and high inflation will weigh heavily on economic growth, with the difference in Italian and German bond yields widening the most since early 2020 earlier on Wednesday. Meanwhile, investors remain cautious ahead of the highly anticipated Fed monetary policy decision later in the day, with markets anticipating a 75bps hike in rates. The Shanghai Composite gained 0.5% to 3,305 while the Shenzhen Component climbed 0.95% to 12,138 on Wednesday, closing at their highest levels in at least two months, as investors digested better-than-expected Chinese economic numbers. China’s industrial output unexpectedly grew 0.7% in May despite forecasts for a 0.7% drop, while retail sales declined 6.7%, milder than the 7.1% fall predicted by analysts. Financial firms led the advance, with strong gains from Ping An Insurance (5.4%), Citic Securities (3.6%) and China Merchants Bank (3.2%). Technology and new energy names also climbed, including East Money (3.1%), BOE Technology (8.9%) and Contemporary Amperex (5.4%).
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.64%, EUR/USD was up 0.56% and USD/JPY was down 0.78%.
Energy: July WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 0.55%, and August gasoline is down 0.98%.