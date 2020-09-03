Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, USDA said.
- Choice fell 34 cents to $227.24/cwt.
- Select went down $1.32 to $212.50.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 237 head sold dressed at $162-163, with 2,455 sold live at $102. In Iowa/Minnesota, 331 head were sold live at $102-105, and 849 head were sold dressed at $163.
The market appears to be ready to head off into the holiday weekend and bad news on exports didn’t help today, according to Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures.
October cattle opened higher but the market closed moderately lower on the day and experienced its lowest close since July 14,, according to The Hightower Report.