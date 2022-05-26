Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was up $1.04 to $263.97.
- Select was up 37 cents to $244.43.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 2,604 head sold dressed at $223.65 and 572 head sold live at $140.63. In Iowa, 1,747 head were sold live at $140.92 and 681 head were sold dressed at $224.71.
Futures remain at a discount to the cash market but the cash market has drifted lower in recent weeks, according to The Hightower Report. With that discount and a holiday weekend ahead traders may be reluctant to sell.
The packers have been able to buy what they need and haven’t needed to be as aggressive with purchases, according to Total Farm Marketing.