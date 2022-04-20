With cattle on feed reports to be released at the end of the week, June cattle are likely range bound with 137.500 as top resistance and 135-400 supporting the bottom, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. The market is expecting to see feeder placements decline year-over-year, which could support feeder prices.
This past week’s slaughter at 634,000 head was 7000 head under last year. The slaughter size this week will be important in keeping in check the size of processing margins with an effort of cattle owners to share in the overall margin available to beef producers and processors, according to The Cattle Report. The period from now until Memorial Day will be a strong demand period for beef.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps were up 0.06% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.21%, France’s CAC 40 was up 1.30%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 1.18% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.17%. European equities traded higher on Wednesday, following sharp gains in US bourses, as optimism over corporate earnings more than offset concerns over inflation and economic growth. Reporting Wednesday, Heineken gained more than 3% after Q1 beer sales rose 5.2%, more than expectations of a 3.5% increase, aided by the lifting of restrictions. On the data front, producer prices inflation in Germany hit a record 30.9% in March and car sales in the EU slumped 20.5% year-on-year. Germany’s DAX advanced 0.3%, the same as the pan-European Stoxx 600. The Shanghai Composite fell 1.4% to 3,151 while the Shenzhen Component dropped 2.1% to close at a near 2-year high of 11,392 on Wednesday, as China defied expectations by keeping its key lending rates unchanged. The People’s Bank of China kept the benchmark rate for corporate and household loans or the 1-year loan prime rate unchanged at 3.7%, while also holding steady on the 5-year LPR at 4.6%. Investors have been watching for signs of policy support from authorities as China’s economy reels from Covid lockdowns, but analysts expect caution from the PBOC amid China’s vanishing yield advantage and policy divergence with the US. Growth-oriented names in the new energy and healthcare sectors led the declines, with sharp losses from Contemporary Amper (-7.6%), Sungrow Power (-20%), Longi Green Energy (-3.3%), Andon Health (-7.4%) and Shijiazhuang Yilin (-9.7%). Technology, property and commodity-related stocks slumped as well.
People are also reading…
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.59%, EUR/USD was up 0.49% and USD/JPY was down 0.83%.
Energy: June WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 1.43%, and June gasoline is up 0.43%.