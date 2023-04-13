Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was up $1.94 to $300.42/cwt.
- Select was $1.57 higher to $283.38.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 5,711 head sold live for $181-186, and 1,834 head sold dressed for $285-293. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 2,066 head sold live for $180-185, and 1,768 head sold dressed for $283-290.
“Cattle markets posted technical reversals during the session on Thursday,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Prices finished well off session highs as some profit taking entered the live and feeder cattle markets and traded mostly lower despite a strong cash trade developing this week.”
“US beef export sales for the week ending April 6 came in at 8,681 tonnes, down from 13,528 the previous week and the lowest since March 2,” the Hightower Report said. “Cumulative sales for 2023 have reached 368,100 tonnes, down from 501,100 a year ago and the lowest for this point in the year since 2019. The five-year average is 411,000.”