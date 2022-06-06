The cattle market has benefited from money flow and short covering, especially in the feeder market as managed money positions was hold a small long position in live cattle, and trading short in feeder cattle, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. A strong tone in grain markets last night, may pressure the open in the cattle market, if the strong grain market open can hold. Cattle have looked to put in a seasonal low; it will still take the cash market tone and retail demand to determine the strength of the recovery.
Packer margins are in the black and traders believe the cash market may be close to a short-term low, according to The Hightower Report. With packer profit margins already strong, any strength in the beef market could provide support.
Outside markets
Stocks: July E-mini S&Ps were up 1.05% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 1.46%, France’s CAC 40 was up 1.05%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 0.97% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 1.17%. Major bourses in Europe traded in the green on Monday, with both the Dax and the Stoxx 600 adding around 0.7% each, with miners and luxury stocks among the top performers. Risk appetite got some boost as China continues to reopen from a two-month lockdown, and traders await important data to be released during the week, including the ECB monetary policy decision on Thursday and US inflation on Friday. There are no major economic releases scheduled for today. The Shanghai Composite jumped 1.3% to 3,236 while the Shenzhen Component rallied 2.7% to 11,938 on Monday, closing at their highest in two months, as investors cheered further relaxation of Covid-related restrictions in major Chinese cities. Beijing started allowing indoor dining in a welcome sign of easing curbs, while Shanghai has lifted most curbs in recent days. Monday’s gains also built on last week’s rally when Chinese authorities vowed to accelerate the rollout of new measures aimed at stabilizing the economy.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.08%, EUR/USD was up 0.08% and USD/JPY was down 0.14%.
Energy: July WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 0.54%, and July gasoline is down 0.30%.