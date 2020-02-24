South Korea is seeing more and more cases of coronavirus, “and they are a major buyer of U.S. beef,” The Hightower Report said. “Fears that the virus could spread could help hold the market in a long liquidation selling mode.”
Meanwhile, average weights “jumped sharply” last week, The Hightower Report said. That could mean feedlots are not current with marketings, and will add to the total tonnage in the markets. “Continued weakness in the beef market, a sharp break in the stock market and ongoing fears that coronavirus will spread were all seen as bearish forces,” they said.
Outside markets
Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 3.04% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 3.98%, France’s CAC 40 was down 4.09%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 4.20% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 3.79%. In Asian and European markets, stocks are getting hit by additional coronavirus fears as more cases are spreading through South Korea and Italy, TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 0.25% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.39%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.26%, EUR/USD was down 0.22% and USD/JPY was down 0.42%.
Energy: April WTI crude oil prices this morning are down $2.63 (4.85%), and April gasoline is up 4.00%.