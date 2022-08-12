 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

  • Choice up 27 cents to $263.37/cwt.
  • Select up 2.23 to $239.59/cwt.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported none sold live and 157 head sold dressed at $222.25-229.26. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 496 head sold live at $145.78-149.00 and 80 head sold dressed at $232.00.

USDA estimated Wednesday’s FI cattle slaughter at 125,000. That took the WTD total to 496,000 head. That is down just 1,000 head from last week but up 33,000 head from the same week last year, according to Alan Brugler of Barchart.

Plenty of moisture in the Central and Southern Plains in the 6-14 day outlook might be factors to ease cow and non-fed cattle slaughter, according to The Hightower Report.

