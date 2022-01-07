The cattle market is still trending higher, but the weak price action has tested lower support levels as money flow has been moving out of the market, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. The turn higher technically yesterday, including a bullish reversal on the daily charts could be signaling a turn back higher, but follow through today will be key.
Futures prices managed a positive close following six trading days of decline, according to The Cattle Report. Gains were modest and there is unlikely to be a large rally without some relief showing some improvement in the slaughter volumes.
Outside markets
Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps were up 0.22% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.01%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.05%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.31% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.01. European stocks held steady near the flat line on Friday following Thursday selloff, as investors digested fresh economic data from the Eurozone, while awaiting the US jobs report due later in the day amid the prospect of faster interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve. Economic data showed the bloc's inflation rate likely jumped to a record high of 5% in December, beating market expectations of 4.7% and remaining above the ECB's target for a sixth straight month. At the same time, economic sentiment in the Eurozone weakened to a seven-month low, while industrial production in Germany and France unexpectedly contracted in November. The Shanghai Composite shed 0.18% to 3,580 while the Shenzhen Component fell 0.59% to 14,344 on Friday, as mainland stocks ended a volatile week sharply lower, forcing the securities regulator to ease investors’ nerves by pledging stability. China’s securities regulator vowed to adopt measures to “firmly” prevent big fluctuations in the market. Montreal-based firm BCA Research also warned of earnings setbacks in Chinese firms as the world’s second-largest economy decelerates. The odds of a significant earnings contraction over the coming 12 months are as high as 70%, according to the firm’s model, given mixed recovery signals.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.15%, EUR/USD was up 0.09% and USD/JPY was down 0.03%.
Energy: February WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 0.59%, and February gasoline is up 0.83%.