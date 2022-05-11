June live cattle has had some trouble gaining momentum despite the cash market trading at higher levels, said Oliver Shoup of Blue Line Futures. A must-hold level for the bulls is $131.
The cattle market had some losses yesterday. “There was some cash in the South, but I don’t know if that’s enough to establish a trend,” said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain.
Ideas that Monday’s rally was too much too fast helped to spark some selling pressures yesterday. Traders also remain concerned with the sluggish demand tone, according to The Hightower Report.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps were up 1.20% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 1.87%, France’s CAC 40 was up 2.02%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 1.21% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 1.04%. European stock indices were slightly higher on Wednesday, with both the domestic DAX and the regional Stoxx 600 up roughly 0.5% and extending a rebound started in the previous session, as investors welcomed news of declining infections in China ahead of a highly anticipated inflation reading in the US. Traders are expecting some relief from inflation woes and see a slight deceleration in inflation to 8.1% in April, which would help push back talks of a 75 basis point rate hike by the US Fed. Meanwhile, Germany’s consumer price inflation was confirmed at 7.4% in April, the fastest since 1951, according to final estimates. Continuing with the earnings season, German steel and industrial conglomerate Thyssenkrupp’s quarterly earnings were a beat and it raised its full-year EBIT outlook to €2 billion; and tire maker Continental AG Q1 net profits almost halved on significant cost pressures. The Shanghai Composite rose 0.75% to 3,059 while the Shenzhen Component added 1.8% to 11,109 on Wednesday, extending gains in the previous session, as Shanghai reported a 51% drop in new infections for Tuesday, while Beijing also reported fewer cases. Investors also assessed higher-than-expected producer and consumer prices in China for April, driven mainly by economic disruptions due to lockdowns. The recent recovery in Chinese stocks raised hopes that markets may be bottoming after a monthlong selloff, as policy measures and vows of market stability from authorities since mid-March have so far brought only fleeting gains.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.34%, EUR/USD was up 0.25% and USD/JPY was down 0.19%.
Energy: June WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 0.61%, and June gasoline is up 1.88%.