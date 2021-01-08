Steer weights fell 8 pounds in this specific week to 913 pounds, Allendale said. Heifers were down by 8 also in just this one week.
Feb cattle futures closed the Thursday session with 2-cent losses, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing. The other front months closed with 22- to 42-cent gains.
Outside markets
Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps were up 0.30% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.36%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.45%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 0.70% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.06. European stock markets extended gains on Friday, with Frankfurt's DAX 30 hitting a new all-time high of 14,110 lifted by better-than-expected data on German industrial output and factory orders and hopes of more fiscal stimulus in Washington following the Democrat victories in Georgia runoff elections. Meanwhile, investors remained concerned about record COVID infections and new lockdowns across Europe, while the European Central Bank's economic bulletin released on Thursday showed that Euro Area economic indicators pointed to a fourth-quarter economic contraction. The Shanghai Composite lost 6 points or 0.2% to 3570 on Friday, the first loss in 7 sessions while closing 1.51% higher for the week after MSCI said it would drop three of China‘s biggest telecommunications companies from several of its global equity benchmark indices in response to a US executive order restricting ownership of companies with purported ties to the Chinese military.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.05%, EUR/USD was down 0.14% and USD/JPY was up 0.07%.
Energy: February WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 1.75%, and February gasoline is up 1.74%.