The cattle market closed just a little bit lower on Friday, which may have been a technical correction, Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain said. Cash was good and slaughter numbers are up.
Key reversal from an over-bought condition suggest at least a technical correction may be in order, according to The Hightower Report.
Outside markets
Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps were down 0.74% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 3.21%, France’s CAC 40 was down 2.11%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 2.00% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 1.16. Major bourses in Europe sank around 3% and the DAX fell to levels not seen since May 2021 on Monday, extending last week’s selloff, as tensions with Russia mount. The US warned Russia could invade Ukraine at any time although the Kremlin continues to deny such intention. President Putin and President Biden had a phone call on Saturday but little progress was made to solve the conflict. The markets were already under pressure last week after a surprisingly high US inflation data, increased bets that the Fed will hike the interest rate by 50bps in March. Also, the earnings season continues in Europe with Capgemini, Michelin and BHP due to report. The Shanghai Composite fell 0.98% to close at 3,429 while the Shenzhen Component lost 0.76% to 13,123 on Monday, as mainland stocks tracked a global equity selloff while investors continued to assess inflationary and geopolitical risks. Data last week showed US inflation accelerated to a 40-year high, bolstering the case for a more aggressive Federal Reserve tightening and posing a challenge for investors as it raises the risk of capital flight from emerging markets, including Chinese equities. Fears of a Russian attack on Ukraine also kept markets on edge. Moreover, the Chinese central bank said it will fend off financial risks and will not use real estate as a short-term method of stimulating the economy, sending shares of real estate developers down. Stocks in the financial, transportation and technology sectors also declined.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.17%, EUR/USD was down 0.19% and USD/JPY was up 0.02%.
Energy: March WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 0.87%, and March gasoline is down 0.90%.