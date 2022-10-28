 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

  • Choice up 27 cents to $263.26/cwt.
  • Select up 2.58 to $234.49/cwt.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported none sold live or dressed. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported none sold live and 40 head sold dressed at $240.00.

Beef prices are on a strong rally this week and that might support a continued advance in the cash market, according to The Hightower Report.

USDA estimates the WTD cattle slaughter as 512k head through Thursday. That is up 3k head from last week and is 23k head above the same week last year, according to Alan Brugler of Barchart.

