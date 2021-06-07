 Skip to main content
Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were steady on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.

  • Choice was 38 cents lower to $338.60/cwt.
  • Select was down $2.56 to $309.17.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported no live sales, and 65 head sold dressed for $191. In Iowa/Minnesota, there was no reportable trade.

Analysts are watching for some aggressive buying this week. “Last week’s JBS hack may result in aggressive buying this week,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Higher grain may increase the desire of feedlots to move cattle early. Cattle slaughter projected at 119,000. Feeder Cattle cash index for June 2: up .15 at 136.65.”

“USDA quoted Wholesale Boxed Beef prices mixed this morning as Choice boxes recovered 76 cents but Select boxes were another $1.23 weaker,” Barchart.com said. “USDA estimated the week’s FI cattle slaughter at 538k head through Saturday. That is down from 629,000 head last week and from 628,000 head from the same week last year.”

