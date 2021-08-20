Live cattle futures finished lower on Thursday, as market participants react to outside market forces and square positions ahead of this afternoon’s Cattle on Feed report, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. The market is anticipating on-feed supplies at 98.2%; placements at 92.9% and marketings at 96.4%.
Weekly export sales data showed beef bookings were 11,108 metric tons, which were 18.5% weaker from week to week, and 4.3% lower than the same week last year, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing. Both Japan and South Korea bought 2,800 metric tons during the week as the top buyers. South Korea and Japan were also the top destinations for the 19,662 MT shipped during the week.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps were down 0.40% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.10%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.30%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.39% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.15. European stocks were slightly down on Friday, after posting their worst session in a month on Thursday, amid ongoing concerns over the spread of the Delta variant and its impact on global growth and as investor's focus shifts to the annual conference in Jackson Hole next week at which the U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to announce the timeline of tapering of its bond-buying program. Automotive shares led the losses amid expectations of further production cuts due to a semiconductor supply bottleneck. The Shanghai Composite plunged 38 points or 1.1% to end at a near three-week low of 3,427 on Friday, retreating for the second session in a row and closing the week 2.5% lower, amid deepening worries over the economic slowdown and Beijing’s regulatory tightening.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.02%, EUR/USD was up 0.06% and USD/JPY was down 0.07%.
Energy: June WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 0.66%, and June gasoline is down 1.82%.