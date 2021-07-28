Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, USDA said.
- Choice rose $3.43 to $273.16/cwt.
- Select went up $2.18s to $256.12.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 289 head sold live at $122-123, with no dressed sales. In Iowa/Minnesota, 223 head were sold live at $122-123, and 230 head were sold dressed at $195.
The cattle market “tried to push resistance levels” but failed, Total Farm Marketing said. “Strength in boxed beef so far is not leading to higher cash.”
The cattle market still closed above the 9-day moving average meaning the “short-term trend is positive,” The Hightower report said. However, the are some negative indicators in the market, they said.