 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cattle

Cattle

  • Updated

The Hightower Report said the technical action is positive in the cattle markets “in spite of the sharp drop in beef prices to the lowest level since Oct. 28.” The technical resistance is being found around the $114.37 and $116.27 marks for the February contract, with Hightower noting that the market “does not seem to have the cash fundamentals for a rally.”

The front months of cattle contracts are being weighed on by weak retail values. “Feeders are seen mostly higher above $140 on talk of strong cash markets and technical buying supporting futures,” Total Farm Marketing said.

Outside markets

Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.48% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.56%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.35%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 0.80% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.10%. Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 1.13% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.18%.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.67%, EUR/USD was up 0.40% and USD/JPY was down 0.41%.

Energy: February WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 50 cents (1.04%), and January gasoline is up 1.71%.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Wholesale beef continued to plummet this week and cash traded down to $105, Allendale said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Live cattle futures have seen open interest 25% under last year indicating we could see a supportive longer term market cycle, Allendale said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

The short-term action is bearish, “but the demand psychology has improved due to vaccines,” The Hightower Report said. “Demand is unlikely to …

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were sharply lower on Choice and Select, USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

February cattle closed lower for the fourth session in a row as traders see the collapse in the beef market as evidence at there will not be c…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, USDA said.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News