The Hightower Report said the technical action is positive in the cattle markets “in spite of the sharp drop in beef prices to the lowest level since Oct. 28.” The technical resistance is being found around the $114.37 and $116.27 marks for the February contract, with Hightower noting that the market “does not seem to have the cash fundamentals for a rally.”
The front months of cattle contracts are being weighed on by weak retail values. “Feeders are seen mostly higher above $140 on talk of strong cash markets and technical buying supporting futures,” Total Farm Marketing said.
Outside markets
Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.48% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.56%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.35%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 0.80% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.10%. Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 1.13% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.18%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.67%, EUR/USD was up 0.40% and USD/JPY was down 0.41%.
Energy: February WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 50 cents (1.04%), and January gasoline is up 1.71%.
