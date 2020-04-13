Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on good demand and moderate to heavy offerings, the USDA said.
- Choice was up $1.93 to $225.86/cwt.
- Select rose $3.07 to $211.40.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, there was no reportable trade, the USDA said. In Iowa-Minnesota, there was also no reportable trade.
Traders worried about the large supply, but also production.
“There is also growing concern that more slaughterhouses will slow production or halt production due to virus issues,” the Hightower Report said. “This could back up cattle on feedlots and drive weights even higher. A second beef processing plant in Iowa was idled as employees have caught the virus.”
“Cash cattle trade was able to hold steady through the end of last week at 105, but the market is apparently pricing in lower trade through the end of the month, possibly due to reduced demand for slaughter supplies related to plant shutdowns,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Shutdowns would back up animals and would contribute to heavier production later in Q2 and into Q3.”