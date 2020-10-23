Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and steady on Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was down $1.37 to $207.49/cwt.
- Select was up 32 cents to $191.40.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported no live sales and 246 head sold dressed for $163. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 806 head sold live for $103-104, and no dressed sales.
“The placements number is bearish for the February cattle while marketing's are neutral for the cash market,” the Hightower Report said. “With the larger supply on feedlots, and average dressed steer weights at the highest level in five years, production could be above expectations for the months ahead.”
“Wholesale boxed beef prices were stronger in the morning quote,” Brugler Marketing said. “Choice boxes were up 11 cents and Select was $1.02 higher. USDA estimates FI cattle slaughter for the week through Thursday at 480,000 head. That is 4,000 above last week’s pace, and up 8,000 head from the same week last year.”