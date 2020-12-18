Reuters reported that Cargill will begin to temporarily close its Guelph, Ontario beef processing plant on Thursday because of an outbreak of COVID-19 infections among workers.
Cash cattle is variable, so we’ll see what develops today, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain.
A bounce in beef prices plus a firm tone of the cash market late this week are factors that have fueled continued buying and a strong rally off of the Dec. 8 low, according to The Hightower Report.
Outside markets
Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps were up 0.05% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.08%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.10%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 0.15% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.28. European stocks traded cautiously on Friday with Frankfurt's DAX 30 trading near the flat line at 13,660, after hitting a 10-month high the day before as post-Brexit trade deal remains in question. On Thursday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that "big differences remain", in particular on fisheries, and "bridging them will be very challenging" and on Friday, European Union Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said that there was a chance of getting an agreement but the path to such an agreement was very narrow. Meanwhile, investors continued to worry about record increases in coronavirus cases and the prospect of further lockdown measures. The Shanghai Composite fell 9.98 points or 0.29% to 3394.9 on Friday, snapping 2 sessions of gains while closing 1.81% higher for the week as risk sentiment was hit after the US energy secretary signed an order prohibiting electric utilities that supply critical defense facilities from importing certain power system items from China. The news follows reports that President Donald Trump is set to add around 80 more Chinese companies and their affiliates to the Commerce Department’s Entity List.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.15%, EUR/USD was down 0.15% and USD/JPY was up 0.29%.
Energy: February WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 0.29%, and January gasoline is down 0.45%.
CropWatch Weekly Update
Get the Iowa and Illinois CropWatchers report delivered to your inbox.