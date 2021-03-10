Cattle futures were higher yesterday. There were better gains in feeder cattle market, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. Still nothing in the cash market to get excited about.
June futures are receiving attention as they trade close to April's prices, according to The Cattle Report. Seasonally, many expect cattle prices to peak in the spring and decline into the summer. This year may prove to be a different price pattern.
Outside markets
Stocks: April E-mini S&Ps were up 0.03% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.37%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.59%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 0.31% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.26. European stocks traded cautiously on Wednesday, with Frankfurt’s DAX nearly flat at a record high, as traders await the passage of the $1.9 trillion stimulus bill in the US later in the day and the ECB monetary policy decision tomorrow. On the corporate front, Adidas said it expects a strong rebound in sales this year and Inditex also sees higher online sales for 2021. The Shanghai Composite fell 1.55 points or 0.05% to 3357.74 on Wednesday, trading at 3-month as concerns over overvaluation and vulnerability to rising interest rates continue to weigh on the market. Official data showed consumer prices in China fell less than expected in February while factory gate prices rose the most since November 2018 over the same period. Meanwhile, US 10-year rates eased slightly but remained near 13-month highs to 1.535%, while local 10-year yields lifted to 3.243%. In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index added 76.5 points or 0.27% to 28849.73.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.19%, EUR/USD was down 0.15% and USD/JPY was up 0.28%.
Energy: April WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 0.67%, and April gasoline is up 0.22%.