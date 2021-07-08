Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was down $2.93 to $281.97/cwt.
- Select fell $2.02 to $260.06.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 1,957 head sold live for $123-125, and 3,507 head sold dressed for $196-202. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 3,860 head sold live for $124-127.15, and 1,684 head sold dressed for $196-200.
Analysts are watching trends in boxed beef prices and what impact that might have. “A lower trend in boxed beef and cash cattle markets leaves little for the bulls to lean on,” the Hightower Report said. “The USDA boxed beef cutout came in at 284.12 this morning, down 78 cents from yesterday's close.”
Steady cash prices provided support. “Cash prices being steady gives support to futures,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Lower feed prices should improve profitability to some extent. Cash trade stead at 120-122 in South. Cattle slaughter projected at 121,000. Feeder cattle cash index for July 6: down .63 at 145.72."