Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and higher on Select, the USDA said.
- Choice down 78 cents to $262.76/cwt.
- Select up 1.22 to $238.76/cwt.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported none sold live and 32 head sold dressed at $230.00. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported none sold live and 207 head sold dressed at $229.59.
Some weakness in the cash market this week plus talk that Labor Day specials are complete plus the current slaughter, which is running well above last year’s pae were seen as negatibe factors , according to The Hightower Report.
The feed grain rally is pressuring the cattle market, according to Alan Brugler of Barchart.