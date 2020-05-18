Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were sharply lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was down $19.37 to $414.95/cwt.
- Select fell $24.19 to $394.87.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 1,901 head sold live for $119-120, and 708 head sold dressed for $190. In Iowa-Minnesota, there were 80 head sold live for $115, and 417 head sold dressed for $180-190.
Markets were beginning to feel the impact of slaughter rates rebounding. “Beef values have begun to pullback hard, as more supplies become available through improving slaughter,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Slaughter last week was up 10.4% from the previous week as plants continue to reopen and increase chain speed.”
Cash cattle markets continued to move higher at the end of last week, supporting Monday’s gains. “Cash cattle markets traded higher again on Friday with many locations $115 to $120,” the Hightower Report said. “This leaves June at a big discount to the cash market and has supported active buying and bull spreading.”