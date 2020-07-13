Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, USDA said.
- Choice fell $1.24 to $203.26/cwt.
- Select went down $2.41 to $191.88.
In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 38 head sold dressed at $156, with no live sales reported. There were no reported sales in Nebraska.
Resurgence of coronavirus seems to be causing some of the static markets in cattle, William Moore of Price Futures Group said. “Another factor is the price structure,” he said. “This year, August Cattle is at a $4.00 premium to cash versus 2019 when it was a $3.00 discount.”
“Now is the time of year where we should be breaking, but we are holding relatively well in the cattle market,” Dan Morgan of VBI said. “We need the cattle market to hold steady in this area, and if it does, there is a good chance that we may have reached a good support area for cash cattle.”