Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice down 4.33 to $258.94/cwt.
- Select up 1.56 to $235.27/cwt.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 617 head sold live at $153.00 and 236 head sold dressed $242.00. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported none sold live and 157 head sold dressed at $240.59.
Beef production is not falling off as much as expected, and this could weigh on cattle prices, accoridng to the Hightower Report.
USDA estimated the week’s FI cattle slaughter through Thursday at 510k head, down 3k from last week, but 27k head above the same week last year’s pace, according to Alan Brugler of Barchart.