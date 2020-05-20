In a bit of cattle trade news, Allendale noted President Trump said yesterday the U.S. should consider terminating any trade deals in which the U.S. imports cattle. “We have a lot of cattle in this country,” he said.
Following Thursday’s report, the Cattle on Feed report comes out Friday, with Allendale estimating a 13.3% decrease of feedlot placements. “With packers still down last month, Allendale estimates marketings at 15.3% under last year and May 1 Cattle on Feed at 4.9% under last year.”
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 1.20% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.14%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.09%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 0.60% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.62%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 0.55% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.79%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.16%, EUR/USD was up 0.42% and USD/JPY was down 0.10%.
Energy: July WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 87 cents (2.69%), and July gasoline is up 2.82%.