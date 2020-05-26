Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were sharply lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was down $11.25 to $385.49/cwt.
- Select fell $14.16 to $360.02.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 1,240 head sold live for $112-120, and 2,306 head sold dressed for $180-190. In Iowa-Minnesota, there were 42 head sold live for $119, and 1,975 head sold dressed $174-190.
Coronavirus issues in Brazil could impact their supply chain and provide market support. “Brazil is a major exporter of beef and meat on the world market and any slaughter, production or transportation issues could help provide underlined support,” the Hightower Report said. “Boxed beef cut-out values at midsession came in at $386.01, down $10.73 on the day.”
“Friday's Cattle on Feed report was seen as very neutral and is not having much impact on price action today,” the Hightower Report said. “Cash prices were softening up a bit by the end of last week despite increasing slaughter capacity. Beef prices are still very high and are likely suppressing some consumer demand.”