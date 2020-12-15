The short-term action is bearish, “but the demand psychology has improved due to vaccines,” The Hightower Report said. “Demand is unlikely to recover in the next few months.”
Feeder cattle have been trying to find a good direction, Total Farm Marketing said, as prices moved above the technical support of $140, Total Farm Marketing said. “The next Cattle on Feed report on Friday will likely keep the market choppy this week.”
Outside markets
Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.69% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.40%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.26%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 0.93% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.47%. Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 0.06% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.17%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.13%, EUR/USD was up 0.07% and USD/JPY was down 0.22%.
Energy: January WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 31 cents (0.66%), and January gasoline is up 0.73%.
