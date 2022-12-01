“Price action is improved but follow through will be key,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Strong price recovery led by cash markets on Wednesday. The market feels well supported given the supply picture, but the weakening retail market may limit the gains.”
“Packer profit margins have pushed moderately into the red, and this might limit a further advance in the cash market short-term,” The Hightower Report said.
Outside markets
Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.40% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.83%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.21%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 0.67% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.17%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 0.45% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 1.09%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 1.03%, EUR/USD was up 0.96% and USD/JPY was up 0.33%.
Energy: January WTI crude oil prices this morning are up $2.32 (2.88%), and January gasoline is up 1.19%.