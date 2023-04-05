Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was up 68 cents to $288.62/cwt.
- Select was 21 cents higher to $278.16.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported to live sales and 175 head sold dressed for $272. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 24 head sold live for $170, and no dressed sales.
“Feedlots may hold out for higher prices this week after the strength in boxed beef,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Packers may be willing to bid up after the cash increase last week. Tightening supply should provide support, but the economy & demand could still be concerns down the road. Cattle slaughter projected at 126,000.”
Traders continue to sort through the cattle market technical picture and the trends in beef prices. “The market is still operating under the negative technical influence of the March 3 key reversal,” the Hightower Report said. “Boxed beef cutout values at midsession came in at $289.12, up $1.18 on the day.”