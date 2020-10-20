Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were steady on Choice and higher on Select on light to moderate demand and light offerings, USDA said.
- Choice rose 86 cents to $210.60/cwt.
- Select went down 17 cents to $191.67.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 2,133 head sold dressed at $165-166, with 1,050 sold live at $104-105. In Iowa/Minnesota, 748 head were sold live at $103-104, and 1,265 head were sold dressed at $163-166.
The market’s short-term trend is negative as the close remains below the nine-day moving average, according to The Hightower Report.
The cash trend is down and some traders may be looking forward to Friday’s cattle on feed report, according to Stewart-Peterson.