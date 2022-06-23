Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was down $1.91 to $264.66.
- Select was down $1.05 to $244.94.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 4,483 head sold dressed at $234.46 to $238 and 7,746 head sold live at $146.28. In Iowa, 5,897 head were sold live at $148.65 to $151.09 and 2,377 head sold dressed at $235 to $236.60.
Concern about consumer demand pushed cattle prices lower today, according to The Hightower Report.
The cattle market is starting to look forward to the June cattle on feed report due out late tomorrow, according to Total Farm Marketing.