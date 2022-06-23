 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

  • Choice was down $1.91 to $264.66.
  • Select was down $1.05 to $244.94.

People are also reading…

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 4,483 head sold dressed at $234.46 to $238 and 7,746 head sold live at $146.28. In Iowa, 5,897 head were sold live at $148.65 to $151.09 and 2,377 head sold dressed at $235 to $236.60.

Concern about consumer demand pushed cattle prices lower today, according to The Hightower Report.

The cattle market is starting to look forward to the June cattle on feed report due out late tomorrow, according to Total Farm Marketing.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cattle

This past week’s slaughter at 667,000 head was large, short of the previous week’s 674,000 but plenty of beef to absorb in the summer heat, ac…

Cattle

Live cattle futures faded during Tuesday afternoon and ended the day 12 to 32 cents in the red. That limited the gains for the feeders, as fut…

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and higher on Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Live cattle futures finished higher on Tuesday as the prospect of a firmer cash tone helped support the market overall, said Matthew Strelow o…

Cattle

This past week’s slaughter at 674,000 head was large but barely over last year’s large slaughter for the same week, according to The Cattle Re…

Cattle

Cattle futures are called steady to higher today, as the market is bouncing back from the price drop Monday. “Consumer spending is an ongoing …

Marketplace

Recently Listed

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News