Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and higher on Select, the USDA said.
- Choice down 60 cents to $283.35/cwt.
- Select up 68 cents to $272.44/cwt.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported no live sales and 298 sold dressed at $264. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 1,602 sold live at $164-167.50 and 235 head sold dressed at $262-264.
Cattle markets are now oversold “and may be in need of a correction if a bottom can be established,” Total Farm Marketing said.
“Beef production, hampered by poor weather impacting cattle weights, is anticipated to subside going forward,” Christopher Swift of Swift Trading said. “It appears that with the consumer tightening again in discretionary spending habits, cattle and beef industry participants are preparing for this.”
USDA Iowa/Minnesota negotiated cash sales https://www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/lm_ct136.txt