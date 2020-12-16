Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, USDA said.
- Choice fell $1.60 to $207.22/cwt.
- Select went down 11 cents to $192.09.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 5,427 head sold live at $105, with 4,818 sold dressed at $165-168. In Iowa/Minnesota, 3,163 head were sold live at $102-105, and 1,800 head were sold dressed at $165-167.
Trade volume in live cattle has become almost too light and with only two weeks until 2021 it is possible there could be an overweight problem next year, according to ADM Investor Services.
Cattle futures are being pressured by cash cattle and boxed beef prices and are also facing pressure from good corn prices, according to Total Farm Marketing.
CropWatch Weekly Update
Get the Iowa and Illinois CropWatchers report delivered to your inbox.