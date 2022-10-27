 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cattle

Cattle markets traded largely lower yesterday on two-sided trade, The Hightower Report said. “The market experienced some follow-through selling from Tuesday’s key reversals, but a sharp break in the U.S. dollar (yesterday) and strength in the stock market helped provide some support.”

The cattle market “is shifting from a period when production is running above a year ago like the past few weeks,” The Hightower Report said. This is a period when production is expected to fall “well below last year.”

Outside markets

Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.41% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.06%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.28%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 0.02% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.19%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 0.55% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.38%.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.61%, EUR/USD was down 0.86% and USD/JPY was down 0.01%.

Energy: December WTI crude oil prices this morning are up $1.42 (1.63%), and December gasoline is up 1.14%.

